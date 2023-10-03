Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000.

TFLO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

