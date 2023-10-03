Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Grab were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Grab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Grab by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,565,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.