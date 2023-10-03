Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

