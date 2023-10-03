Graypoint LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,534 shares of company stock worth $9,768,759. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.83 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

