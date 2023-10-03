Graypoint LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,191. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

