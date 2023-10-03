Graypoint LLC Acquires 780 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE CVS opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
