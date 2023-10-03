Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

