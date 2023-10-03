Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

