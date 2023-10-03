Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.58 and its 200 day moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $798.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.23.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

