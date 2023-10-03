Graypoint LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.