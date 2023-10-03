Graypoint LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

