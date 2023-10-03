Graypoint LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LMT opened at $407.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.90 and a 200-day moving average of $455.19. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
