Graypoint LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $442.22 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.89 and a 200-day moving average of $447.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

