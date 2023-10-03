Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,481,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40,266.7% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

