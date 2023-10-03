Graypoint LLC Purchases 161 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

