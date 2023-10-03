Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

ORCL opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.