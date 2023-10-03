Graypoint LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,283,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

