Graypoint LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKE opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

