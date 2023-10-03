Graypoint LLC Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VNQ opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

