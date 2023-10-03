Graypoint LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

