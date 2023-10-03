Graypoint LLC Sells 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

