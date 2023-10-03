Graypoint LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 4.5 %

AEP stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

