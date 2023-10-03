Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

