Greenspring Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenspring Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.42 and a 200-day moving average of $268.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

