HC Wainwright Comments on Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Palatin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 567.41% and a negative return on equity of 385.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

