Head to Head Analysis: Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ampol and Blue Dolphin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampol N/A N/A N/A $1.84 11.33 Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.11 $32.89 million $2.10 1.69

Blue Dolphin Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ampol. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampol 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ampol and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Ampol and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampol N/A N/A N/A Blue Dolphin Energy 7.32% 240.40% 34.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Ampol shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Dolphin Energy beats Ampol on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricant supplies. The Z Energy segment includes fuel offerings in the New Zealand market. It distributes its products through depots, terminals, pipelines, and service station sites. The company sells fuels to various customers in defence, mining, transport, marine, agriculture, aviation, and other commercial sectors. The company was formerly known as Caltex Australia Limited and changed its name to Ampol Limited in May 2020. Ampol Limited was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

