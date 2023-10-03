Head to Head Analysis: Everest Group (NYSE:EG) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) and Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Everest Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.36 billion 0.97 $1.82 billion $6.22 11.39 Everest Group $12.06 billion 1.35 $597.00 million $30.01 12.51

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Everest Group. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Everest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and Everest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.53% 17.54% 3.22% Everest Group 9.14% 14.92% 3.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Hartford Financial Services Group and Everest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 7 0 2.58 Everest Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $85.46, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Everest Group has a consensus target price of $434.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Everest Group.

Dividends

The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Group pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Everest Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers managed mutual funds across various asset classes; and exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers, as well as investment management, distribution, and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was formerly known as Everest Re Group, Ltd. and changed its name to Everest Group, Ltd. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

