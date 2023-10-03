Head-To-Head Comparison: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Microvast -55.88% -20.89% -12.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 91.76 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -13.40 Microvast $204.49 million 2.65 -$158.20 million ($0.41) -4.27

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amprius Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microvast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amprius Technologies and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Microvast 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 191.40%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.14%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

Summary

Microvast beats Amprius Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

