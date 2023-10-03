Head to Head Comparison: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -88.46% -215.52% -57.90% Nevro 0.61% -32.73% -17.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nevro 2 8 4 0 2.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TELA Bio currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 121.93%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $30.62, indicating a potential upside of 58.38%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Nevro.

91.1% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $41.42 million 4.44 -$44.30 million ($2.25) -3.34 Nevro $406.36 million 1.72 $3.00 million $0.01 1,934.93

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nevro beats TELA Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company's Senza HFX iQ IPG system includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system. In addition, it offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

