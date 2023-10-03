Head to Head Comparison: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toro and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Toro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Toro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Toro and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers 25.47% 15.58% 9.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and Star Bulk Carriers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Star Bulk Carriers $1.12 billion 1.77 $566.00 million $2.78 6.91

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Toro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.