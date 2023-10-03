Head-To-Head Contrast: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dorman Products and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 3 0 2.75 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorman Products currently has a consensus target price of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.89%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.73 billion 1.36 $121.55 million $2.76 27.17 Spruce Power $23.19 million 4.25 -$93.93 million ($0.56) -1.19

This table compares Dorman Products and Spruce Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 4.67% 11.27% 5.46% Spruce Power -120.93% -10.31% -3.30%

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Spruce Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides loaded backing plates, drive shafts, windshield wiper and transmission assemblies; window regulators, suspension components, door lock actuators, and body panel repair kits; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It offers its products under the Dorman, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands through retail stores, website and customers' websites, and dealers and warehouse distributors. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

