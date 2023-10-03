Head to Head Contrast: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) versus Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) and Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Cyfrowy Polsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Cyfrowy Polsat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $1.34 billion 6.26 $195.59 million $2.04 49.34 Cyfrowy Polsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Cyfrowy Polsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cyfrowy Polsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for World Wrestling Entertainment and Cyfrowy Polsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cyfrowy Polsat 0 0 1 0 3.00

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $111.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Cyfrowy Polsat.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Cyfrowy Polsat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services. It offers TV channels, including terrestrial, general entertainment, sports and e-sports, music, lifestyle, news/information, children's, education, and movie channels; and over the top services, such as Polsat GO, VOD/PPV, online video and music, catch-up TV, and multiroom HD services. In addition, the company provides database of legal video content and live broadcasts; online TV channels; live coverages of sports events; and feature films, and TV series and programs. Further, it offers telecommunications, software, retail, radio and TV, media, call center and premium rate, technical, advertising, Web portals, monetary intermediation, sponsorship, broadcasting and signal transmission, premises and other financial services; produces broadcasting, television, and electronic equipment; produces, leases, and sells set-top boxes; and sells licenses, sublicenses, and property rights, as well as STB hard disk drives, antennas, Internet modems, tablets, laptops, routers, TV sets, accessories, and other devices. The company was formerly known as Polsat Cyfrowy S.A. and changed its name to Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. in 2004. Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

