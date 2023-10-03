Head to Head Survey: ASP Isotopes (ASPI) and The Competition

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ASP Isotopes to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 26 317 278 4 2.42

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 25.29%. Given ASP Isotopes’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.26% 2.29% -7.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.43 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.35 billion $35.62 million 14.19

ASP Isotopes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ASP Isotopes rivals beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

