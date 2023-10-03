Head to Head Survey: Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ponce Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ponce Financial Group $89.17 million 2.04 -$30.00 million ($1.03) -7.46 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ponce Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ponce Financial Group and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ponce Financial Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ponce Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ponce Financial Group and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ponce Financial Group -21.69% -3.53% -0.39% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, which includes one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

