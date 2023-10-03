Head to Head Survey: Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) vs. Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) and Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victrex and Marui Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $421.88 million 3.45 $97.60 million N/A N/A Marui Group $1.61 billion 2.20 $158.90 million $1.63 20.97

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Victrex and Marui Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Marui Group 9.92% 8.74% 2.24%

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marui Group beats Victrex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

