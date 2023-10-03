Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Financial Contrast

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -51.76% -16.49% -9.11% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $276.24 million 2.09 -$137.40 million ($2.68) -3.79 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Health Catalyst and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 4 5 0 2.56 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It also provides services expertise, which include data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

