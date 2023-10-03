Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

HT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $395.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.86. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 493,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

