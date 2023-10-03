Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.58. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

