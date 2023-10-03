Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,325,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

