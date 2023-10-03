HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 196,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.12. HireQuest has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,338,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,701,729.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,738.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 1,832.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 229,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 115.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 357.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQI shares. TheStreet cut HireQuest from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

