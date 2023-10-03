Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173,884 shares in the company, valued at $309,795,469.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Holley by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Price Performance

Holley stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $583.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Holley had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

