Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

