Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) versus Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Financial Analysis

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Impinj shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Impinj and Franklin Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 1 0 5 0 2.67 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Impinj presently has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.62%. Given Impinj’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

This table compares Impinj and Franklin Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $257.80 million 5.46 -$24.30 million ($0.56) -93.62 Franklin Wireless $41.09 million 0.91 -$3.76 million ($0.17) -18.59

Franklin Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impinj. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Impinj has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Impinj and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj -4.65% -23.30% -1.32% Franklin Wireless -4.77% -4.69% -3.73%

Summary

Impinj beats Franklin Wireless on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and package tracking to end-users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

