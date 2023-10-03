Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Incyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 65.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Incyte by 30.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Incyte by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.