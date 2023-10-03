Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

