Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $896,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INDB stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.