Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

