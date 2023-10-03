Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

