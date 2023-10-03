International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $100.21 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

