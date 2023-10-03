International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.