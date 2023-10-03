International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $148.30 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

